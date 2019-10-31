ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police have asked for help tracking down a man who has not been seen since August.
Officers are searching for Tracy "Brayden" Black, 25, who was last seen on Marchbanks Avenue in Anderson on August 25.
Police said Black was reported missing on October 18.
Anyone with Information is asked to email Det. Kreig Marzolf, kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case #19-55087.
