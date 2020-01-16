ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police have asked for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a package from the victim’s front doorstep.
It happened on West Fredricks Street, all while the victim’s dog was barking inside.
The victim told police an Amazon package had been stolen.
Police said the surveillance video showed a male suspect wearing a blue Ryobi shirt, blue jeans, black hat, and had a red bag on his back taking the package.
