ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson police said a chase involving one of their officers ended in a crash Thursday morning on Whitehall Road at Pearman Dairy Road.
According to the SC Highway Patrol Website, the crash was reported at 10:19 a.m. Injuries were reported.
Troopers cleared the scene just after 11:20 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
