ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson police said an officer responding to a chase was struck by another vehicle Thursday morning on Whitehall Road at Pearman Dairy Road.
According to the SC Highway Patrol Website, the crash was reported at 10:19 a.m.
The patrol car was hit on the rear of the driver's side.
Both parties were treated at the scene, police said. No charges were filed.
The actual chase police were involved in also ended in a crash on US 29, officers said.
Troopers were also called to investigate that crash.
Police said the chase began on Sarah Street at Murray Street and ended when the vehicle being pursued ran off the road and overturned on US 29 South.
Troopers said the suspect was trying to make a right turn when the vehicle went off the road.
The driver, a 30-year-old from Pendleton, was taken to the hospital.
No word yet on what charges that driver will face.
According to someone who said they saw the chase, the suspect was shooting at the deputies and throwing drugs out the car window.
