ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers have arrested a hit-and-run suspect who was wanted for an incident that left an 11-year-old child injured Sunday, according to the Anderson Police Department.
The incident happened at the Red Roof Inn at 3025 N. Main Street, according to police.
The suspect was identified by officers as Marcus Wade Chandler of Anderson. According to booking information, Chandler is charged with driving under the influence (second offense), hit-and-run with great bodily injury and reckless driving.
The 11-year-old child was released from the hospital, police confirmed.
