Crash involving an Anderson Police Patrol Car

A look at the scene where an Anderson Patrol Car crashed on Tuesday night (FOX Carolina, October 26, 2021)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- A patrol car from the Anderson Police Department was involved in a crash near Murray Avenue and Market Street on Tuesday night. 

We have a crew at the scene working to find out more information 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.