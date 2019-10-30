ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police said Wednesday afternoon they were investigating after two people were shot and driven to AnMed Hospital on Fant Street.
Police said the shooting happened on Railroad Street.
The investigation is in its early stages.
A FOX Carolina viewer shared a photo of an SUV surrounded by crime scene tape visible from the ER waiting room.
Police confirmed a vehicle parked outside the hospital was connected to their investigation.
An AnMed spokesperson said the hospital’s operations were not affected.
