ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson city police said they are actively investigating after the Confederate monument in downtown Anderson was vandalism.
Police confirmed paint was thrown onto the monument.
Police said they began investigating Thursday morning.
Crews are working to clear off the paint and police said the vandalism is not expected to leave any lasting damage.
