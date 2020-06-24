Anderson Confederate monument vandalized (1).jpg

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson city police said they are actively investigating after the Confederate monument in downtown Anderson was vandalism.

Police are investigating after paint was thrown onto the monument in downtown Anderson.

Police confirmed paint was thrown onto the monument.

Police said they began investigating Thursday morning.

Crews are working to clear off the paint and police said the vandalism is not expected to leave any lasting damage.

