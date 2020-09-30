Richard Gault

Richard Gault (Source: Anderson Police Dept.)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Richard Glenn Gault. 

Authorities say that Gault was last seen on Fredericks St. in Anderson on July 29, 2020. He was seen getting into a van with two unknown males. 

Police say that Gault may have dementia or Alzheimer's Disease and could be in danger. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Gault, please call Detective Kreig Marzolf at (864)-231-2249, or email kmarzolf@cityofanderson.com

