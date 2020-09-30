ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Richard Glenn Gault.
Authorities say that Gault was last seen on Fredericks St. in Anderson on July 29, 2020. He was seen getting into a van with two unknown males.
Police say that Gault may have dementia or Alzheimer's Disease and could be in danger.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Gault, please call Detective Kreig Marzolf at (864)-231-2249, or email kmarzolf@cityofanderson.com
MORE NEWS: Greenland's ice sheet is melting is melting as fast as at any time in the last 12,00 years, study says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.