ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police need help finding a missing woman who has been diagnosed with early dementia.
Police said Leslie Devereauz-Martinez was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the V-GO gas station on E. River Street. She was wearing a dark sweater, scarf, sandals and a green military-style backpack.
Devereauz-Martinez was with her dog, a black Jack Russell, at the time wearing a red coat, according to police.
Anyone with information on where Devereauz-Martinez may be should call Detective Corporal Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249.
