ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One man is in custody after he pulled a shotgun on his girlfriend and her son in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.
According to Police Chief Jim Stewart, a call came in at 7:22 p.m. of reports that a man named Maurice Johnson pulled a shot gun on his girlfriend and son on Hillcrest Circle.
Police arrived and a short standoff occurred, says Stewart.
Stewart also says police tased Johnson and he was arrested at 7:31 p.m.
Johnson is charged with breach of peace, two counts of assault and battery, and resisting arrest, according to Stewart.
Stewart says there were no injuries in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.