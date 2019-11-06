Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Anderson say an elderly man who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.
According to police, 80-year-old Manuel Polanco was last seen on Woodbridge Court in Anderson. Police say Mr. Polanco was headed towards Stanmoore Road in Anderson, but hadn't been seen or heard from since.
According to police, Mr. Polanco does not speak English and was unfamiliar with area roads.
Police say he was last seen traveling in a grey 2018 Toyota Rav 4 XLE. License plate QMI389
He's described as 5’5” 129 lbs with grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black ballcap, black jacket, red t-shirt, and blue jeans.
