ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Anderson say a missing man has been found safe.
On Tuesday, police said Randy Lamar Beatty was last seen leaving AnMed at around 4:25 Tuesday afternoon wearing dark blue jeans, a black jacket with a green t-shirt and a camouflage baseball cap, according to his family.
Police asked for the public's assistance locating Beatty believing he might have needed medical attention.
Wednesday morning around 9:20 a.m., Anderson Police say Beatty was found safe and is doing well.
The Police department thanked the public for their assistance.
