ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police in Anderson say a young man living with autism has been found safe.
Tuesday, police were asking residents to be on the lookout for the young man, who was last seen around 2 p.m.
Police say 22-year old Christopher Wayne Gambrell was last seen near Miracle Mile Drive. Police say he is autistic and has seizures. His health and safety may be in jeopardy.
He was last seen wearing black jeans, a brown shirt, white shoes, and glasses with blue frames.
