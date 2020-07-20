ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Less than two hours after Anderson police asked for help finding a woman who is bipolar and suffers from schizophrenia, and is without her medications, they said she was found safe.
Police said they were searching for Jean Marie Bowyer.
Bowyer left AnMed Health on foot Sunday just before 5 p.m. Police said she was last seen in the area of Calhoun and McDuffie Streets wearing a tie dye shirt with black shorts.
Just after 8 a.m., police gave an update that Bowyer had been located.
