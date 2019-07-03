Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Anderson will be holding a press conference this morning regarding the murder of 11-year-old Ja'Naiya Scott.
A source tells FOX Carolina that someone has been questioned in the investigation.
We're working to get more information from Anderson Police to see if someone has been charged in the case.
We'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available, and we'll carry the press conference live at 10:15 a.m. on FOXCarolina.com and Facebook.
