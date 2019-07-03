Ja'Naiya Scott

11-year-old Ja'Naiya Scott passed away in the early hours of June 23 after an unknown gunman opened fire at a residence on West End Avenue in Anderson. She was among three young people shot. The other two victims are 11 and 18. 

 Source; Family Photo

Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Anderson will be holding a press conference this morning regarding the murder of 11-year-old Ja'Naiya Scott. 

A source tells FOX Carolina that someone has been questioned in the investigation.  

We're working to get more information from Anderson Police to see if someone has been charged in the case. 

We'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available, and we'll carry the press conference live at 10:15 a.m. on FOXCarolina.com and Facebook. 

Related: Loved ones say goodbye to 11-year-old girl killed in Anderson shooting; police continue to investigate

Community leader hopes justice walk will "convict" someone to come forward in case of 11 year old shot, killed in Anderson

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.