ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson police say they are searching for a missing man who may need medical assistance.
Randy Lamar Beatty was last seen leaving AnMed at around 4:25 Tuesday afternoon wearing dark blue jeans, a black jacket with a green t-shirt and a camouflage baseball cap, according to his family.
Police say that Beatty was last seen driving a 2003 white Nissan Altima with an infinity sticker on the rear windshield.
Anyone with information on Beatty's whereabouts should contact the Anderson Police Department at (864)260-4444.
