ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson police officers say that they are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen on Thursday.
Police say that Wendy Elise Taylor, 56, was last seen near Tolly Street.
Officers describe Taylor as being around 5-foot-9 and weighing around 300 lbs.
The department said that Taylor is homeless and doesn't stay in areas for a long time.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 864-231-2249.
MORE NEWS: Store employee slashed by knife during robbery, Asheville police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.