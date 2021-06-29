Charles Edgar Smith Jr.

Charles Edgar Smith Jr. (Photo provided by the Anderson Police Department / June 29, 2021)

 Thomas Gore
Anderson Hit and Run Scene

Anderson Hit and Run Scene (Viewer submitted photo / June 29, 2021)

ANERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department says that a suspect fled the scene of a wreck that left four people injured on Tuesday. 

Police say that the incident happened near East North Ave. and North Main St. APD says that the passenger in the vehicle that the suspect was driving was injured. 

The suspect vehicle collided with a car driven by a parent with two children as passengers. Police confirm that all three in the car were injured, with one of the children in critical condition. 

Officers identified the suspect as Charles Edgar Smith Jr. Smith is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident causing great bodily harm. Police say that K-9 units are tracking Smith's location. 

Anyone with information on Charles Smith's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Anderson Police Department. 

