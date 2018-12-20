ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police need your help finding a missing and endangered boy who they say has been missing Sunday.
Anderson PD posted to Facebook on Thursday evening that Steven Silas ran away from New Foundations on Shockley Ferry Road around 7:30 a.m. on December 16. Silas has family in Honea Path and may be headed there, according to police.
Silas has no cell phone and no money. He was last seen wearing grey pants and a black shirt.
He has also been entered into the NCIC, according to APD.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should notify Detective Corporal Melissa Boggs at (864) 844-1553.
