ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson Police say they are searching for a missing man who may be in danger.
Police say that 20-year-old James Mathew Kiser was last seen at the Anderson Police Department on Monday and has not been heard from since.
Kiser is described by police as measuring around five feet, eight inches and weighing around 160 pounds with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. According to police, Kiser was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jean shorts and tan Timberland boots.
Anyone with information regarding James Kiser's whereabouts should contact Detective Kerig Marzolf at 864-359-7074.
MORE NEWS: Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, Lou Ottens, dies age 94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.