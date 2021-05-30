ANDERSSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department says that it is searching for a man with a history of mental illness who was last seen on Friday evening, according to a post on APD's official Facebook page.
Police say that 55-year-old Ricky Wayne Nimmons is around five feet, seven inches in height and weights around 140 pounds with short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.
Nimmons was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes and was driving in a 2014 silver Ford Focus with a South Carolina license plate that reads DAV-941.
Additionally, Anderson police say that Nimmons has a scar on his stomach from surgery.
Anyone with information on Nimmons' whereabouts is asked to call Anderson police at 864-212-7156.
