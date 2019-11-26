ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police have asked for help tracking down a missing man.
Police said Henry Holloway Jr. He was last seen at 100 Brown Street in Anderson around Nov. 7, and was reported missing to law enforcement on November 21.
Holloway has not been in contact with his family, and they are concerned for his well-being.
He is 64, 6’4” tall, 190 pounds, and currently homeless. Police said Holloway sometimes stays at the Salvation Army.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kreig Marzolf at (864) 231-2249 and reference case number 19-61846.
