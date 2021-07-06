ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing woman last seen Friday, according to a post on the department's official Facebook page.
Police identified the woman as 20-year-old Zaviair Gaffney. Gaffney was last seen near the Friendship Court Apartments and was officially reported missing Monday, police say.
Gaffney is described by police as being around 4-foot-11 inches and weighing around 180 lbs. Police said that Gaffney was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, black leggings and black and tan sandals.
According to police, Gaffney has a rose tattoo on her left hand above her thumb.
Anyone with information on Gaffney's whereabouts should contact Detective Kreig Marzolf at 864-231-2249.
