ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department is asking the public's help to locate a missing woman that was last seen on Saturday.
Police say that 32-year-old Amanda Bagwell was last seeing walking along E. Greenville St. near Propp Drugs.
Bagwell is described by police as measuring around five feet, four inches in height and weighing around 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on Amanda's whereabouts should call Detective Kreig Marzolf with the Anderson Police Department at (864)-231-2249.
