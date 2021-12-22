ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Anderson are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage runaway last seen on Monday.
According to a post from the Anderson Police Department, D'vijay Amir Rice was seen near Wardlaw Street wearing a Monopoly hoodie and joggers.
Anyone with information on Rice's whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. B Whitfield at 864-353-6469.
MORE NEWS: Man arrested after stealing, crashing multiple vehicles, says deputies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.