ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened on Jefferson Avenue.
The victim was shot in the leg.
Police said they are looking for a suspect who fled into a wooded area.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.