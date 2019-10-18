ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for information on at least two suspects involved in a theft at a Walmart in Anderson.
The Walmart along Liberty Highway had electronics stolen from it, by the suspects captured in the surveillance footage, police say.
If anyone knows anything about this theft, contact the Anderson Police Department.
