Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, family, friends, and law enforcement officers gathered at the Anderson Civic Center to remember the life of Anderson Police Sergeant, Ethan Kaskin.
Sergeant Kaskin was an investigator for the Anderson Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division. He joined the police department in 2008.
Dozens of police vehicles gathered at McDougald Funeral Home Wednesday morning to escort Kaskin to the civic center shortly after 10 a.m.
At the funeral, Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart spoke about Ethan's character. Stewart said Kaskin "was passionate, understanding, never rushed to judgement, all while listening to a person, no matter what their circumstance in life was."
"Ethan stood as an example to our young officers. That to arrest someone, and throw them in jail was not just the easy answer. Patience is not always a virtue of most law enforcement officers. But for Ethan, he had that gift of patience and never met a stranger."
Chief Stewart closed by saying, "Ethan we thank you for allowing us to serve with you in this brotherhood of blue, your dedication to this agency, and your leadership. We will never, never forget your ultimate sacrifice. As Chief of the Anderson Police Department I recognize the sacrifice you have made for our agency. My last official act is to promote you from the rank of Detective Sergeant to Detective Lieutenant. Rest in peace. We've got it from here."
Following Chief Stewart, Lieutenant Carla Roberson, spoke about Lt. Kaskin's loss. Lt. Roberson said despite all their training, police are never prepared to lose one of their own.
Roberson said Kaskin may have been short in stature, but he had the biggest heart. She talked about his work in the Criminal Investigations Division. Roberson says Kaskin worked crimes against women and he was very passionate about it. "He was caring and encouraging to the victims that he served," she said.
Like Chief Stewart before her, Lt. Roberson bid Lt. Kaskin to rest in peace, adding finally, "We've got it from here."
Members of Lt. Kaskins family spoke next. His brother and sister thanked Kaskin's fellow officers and the community for the outpouring of love and support that has been shown to the family.
Following the service, Lt. Kaskin was honored with full police honors. A 21 gun salute took place and TAPS was played. Lt. Kaskin's wife was presented with a flag as officers offered their condolences to the family.
Detective Lieutenant Kaskin leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren. He was 60-years-old.
