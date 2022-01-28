ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Making life easier one simple action at a time is how the owners of McGee Scot-Irish Pub runs the business.
They provide childcare for employees during their shift.
"I get to be here when he eats, I get to come in here and read with him, I can play with him as long as we’re not busy,” said Summer Rochester, a line cook at McGee’s. “I can come in here and check on him and be around him.”
Staff told FOX Carolina that having adequate childcare is vital to their success as employees and parents because they can take care of business on and off the clock.
“It takes a lot of stress off of me just knowing he’s right here with me and I know what he’s up to,” said Bonita Russell, a food expediter.
About six months ago, the pub hired a licensed childcare worker to watch over their staff’s kids.
This effective change has led to happier staff, less turnover, and the pub saving more money.
“Much more beneficial to us than having to constantly retrain and rehire because that is very costly,” said Dixie Benca, co-owner and chef. “Back of house or kitchen crew, the production level has just been wonderful because the stress of wondering what may be going on with your child at home doesn’t exist because the child is here.”
They are only allowed to have six children at a time and be there no longer than four hours.
Parents are required to work when care is provided.
