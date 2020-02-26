CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rebekah Jewell Hauser says Whiskey's Animal Rescue in Anderson makes it their mission to take on the cases no one else will.
"A plea went out about a week ago from Greenville County Animal Care that this dog needed a rescue," she explained.
So when Indiana's story came across their desk, they immediately set to work.
"Some animals are just blessed with a better immune system than others," said Hauser. "Some dogs probably wouldn't have survived as long as she did. That infection was gnarly."
Hauser is also an assistant at Tiger Animal Hospital, where our three legged puppy friend Indiana is making a safe recovery tonight.
"From the shot, like, her entire shoulder blade had been shattered," Hauser said.
Indiana was shot in the shoulder nearly four months ago. And somehow made it to today. It's something Hauser calls a bit miraculous.
"We were a little scared for a moment. She lost a lot of blood and her color wasn't looking good. But her little heart stayed beating and she kept on going. She's a fighter. Really is," Hauser remarked.
Indiana's previous owners turned her over to Animal Control, but she had been running loose for months after escaping her home. It's not clear why she was shot.
"She's a husky or a malamute or something like that, and her color is a silver sable, so someone probably mistook her for a coyote," Hauser theorized.
Hauser says--especially if was spotted from a distance in the woods, or was chasing livestock--it could have been completely accidental.
"It was infected when she came in, but not as bad as you'd think it would be," she said, surprised but thankful.
Just hours after having her leg and shoulder removed, Indiana is alive and expected to fully recover in just two weeks time.
"She'll be looking for a new home after she's made a complete recovery," Hauser said.
For now, she'll be at the hospital, before heading to a foster home in Townville. But Hauser says the silver lining is--it could have been much worse.
"She is OK...and fortunately, dogs are built with a spare leg," she said, smiling after a successful procedure.
Donations to Indiana's recovery can be made at www.warsc.net. You can also look on Whiskey Animal Rescue's website to see all the cases they've recently taken, and choose to give to any number of them.
