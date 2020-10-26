ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Fire Department is asking people to stop by an Anderson restaurant and purchase a burger to help raise money for a fellow firefighter’s medical expenses.
The fundraiser will be held at Arnold’s of Anderson, located at 184 Civic Center Blvd. on Monday from 10:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Firefighters said all proceeds will go toward Belton and South Greenville firefighter Stephen Maness to help with medical expenses.
According to the Belton Fire Department, Maness was badly injured in an accidental shooting earlier this month. The fire department posted on October 6 that Maness was in the ICU in critical condition after the shooting.
The Belton Fire Department is also hosting a raffle fundraiser to benefit Maness. The prize package includes a 45-quart Yeti cooler and a $100 gift card to Grady’s Great Outdoors. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20.
More details:
