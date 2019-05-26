ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson City dispatchers said fire and EMS crews were on scene of the Golden Corral on Clemson Boulevard after a car hit a fire hydrant.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 11:34 a.m. Local fire and EMS crews were called in for assistance.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident, or how the crash occurred.
The restaurant's parking lot was filled with water, as officials worked to control water flow to the hydrant. Around 1:30 p.m., the water flow had been contained.
Officials on scene said the restaurant is temporarily closed while they work to clean-up damage from the wreck.
