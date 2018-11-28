ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Robert Burrell credits the Anderson Salvation Army for saving his life. He even wrote a poem about it on Thanksgiving.
"I stopped cold turkey with the Lord's help,” read Burrell, “Trust and believe there is a God."
Burrell and his fiancé are now volunteers at the shelter in Anderson. On Tuesday they were setting up the same cots they once slept on.
"We slept in the woods for the first 5 months of her pregnancy,” said Burrell.
Now it’s their time to give back. Temperatures are expected be chilly Wednesday night- down to the twenties and approaching teens by the early morning.
"It was nice weather and all of a sudden the temperatures are dropping close to freezing,” explained Captain Rob Dolby with the Anderson Salvation Army.
Captain Dolby says they’re preparing all their cots Tuesday night. He says the shelter has already seen an uptick in people seeking a warm place to stay.
"Last night we had 76 people. In our regular shelter we had 52. That's including 8 kids,” explained Dolby, “Then we opened up in our overflow shelter. We can hold up to 40 there.
Around the upstate, the Salvation army shelters in Greenville are not flying their white flag yet. Which signals their emergency cold shelter is open, but they are prepared to do so.
"We're working with miracle hills rescue mission and Sheppard's gate,” said Rachel Wilkes with the Salvation Army, “Right now, they're opening up their cold weather shelters for any overflow. Folks just needing to get off the streets at night."
Burrell urges anyone staying on the streets to find their nearest Salvation Army shelter for the night.
"I am thankful to be here and not on the cold hard streets of Anderson,” explained Burrell, “I wrote this on Thanksgiving day."
