ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Students will be back at Anderson School District Three's elementary and middle schools today for the first time since mid-March, but high schoolers still have a week before their first day.
The district is having five days of in-person learning for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
High school students, who will start classes on Sept. 8, will follow a hybrid schedule.
The student body has been grouped into two cohorts: tiger and C-paw. The groups will alternate in-person days.
