ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Anderson School District Five says all full-time employees who have been vaccinated will receive $500.
Superintendent Thomas Wilson sent out this message to the staff this afternoon:
In an effort to say thank you to all full time employees who stepped up and have gotten the COVID vaccine I am pleased to announce you will receive $500.00 as the district’s way of saying thank you. To anyone who has not gotten the vaccine you still have time to “step up and roll up” to receive the $500.00 thank you. To qualify you must be able to show proof of at least one injection of the vaccine by Monday, May 24th. It is our hope that this incentive will encourage more people to get the vaccine which in turn will protect not only our students, but employees as well. In the next few days you will receive additional information detailing how your vaccination will be verified and payment will be deposited. Again, this is for full time employees (at least 30 hours per week)…………THANK YOU FOR STEPPING UP AND ROLLING UP!
In the message Wilson says for employees to qualify they must also show proof of at least one injection of the vaccine by Monday, May 24.
