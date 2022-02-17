ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is planning to help current taxpayers by letting growth pay for growth through an impact fee, according to Superintendent Robbie Binnicker.
Anderson One projects to have to serve an additional 2,000 students in the next eight to ten years due to the the district being one of the fastest growing areas in the state.
The district said it will have to add classrooms at every one of the 14 schools and or build new schools to accommodate the growth.
Instead of asking taxpayers to pay the entire bill for the increased need in school capacity, Superintendent Binnicker said he would like to see new subdivisions and houses to pay a share.
Binnicker said the impact fee would allow the district to keep up with the pace at which developers and builders are adding to the population of the area.
The district's main goal in the near future is to build a new elementary school in Powdersville, said the superintendent.
We're told the Anderson County Planning Commission and the Anderson County Council are considering the impact fee proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.