ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Anderson School District Three employee died last Friday, Nov. 26, according to the district.
David Richardson served as a bus driver, instructional assistant, facilities handyman, and coach of multiple sports, says the district.
Richardson served as a basketball, football, track and wrestling coach at Crescent High School.
The School District released this statement on its Facebook page:
"David will be forever known for his kind spirit, gentle heart, and warm hugs. He never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone and truly exemplified the spirit of Crescent High School and Anderson 3."
