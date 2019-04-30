ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The unofficial results are in for the district's referendum results, Robbie Binnicker, the Anderson School District One Superintendent told FOX Carolina.
Unofficially, around 75% voted for the proposed referendum bond, while an estimated 25% voted against it.
Over 3,000 people voted in favor of the $109 million bond referendum in construction and renovations for the district.
The official results will be certified by an electronics commission this Thursday, the Superintendent said.
The district says funds from the referendum will improve safety and security at all schools in the district.
Palmetto and Wren Middle School will be replaced with two new schools on the same sites as the old schools, however they will keep their names, the Superintendent says.
In total, five additions will be added across the district, and critical renovations will be made. The renovations include HVAC and roof repairs for the schools in the district, the Superintendent says.
Once the results are certified, the plans will kick off Monday.
Robbie Binnicker, the Superintendent of Anderson School District One released a statement to FOX Carolina:
“We are ecstatic about the results of this election. Our community has always been very supportive of our schools and school district. They clearly, overwhelmingly supported this initiative for the kids of Anderson One.”
