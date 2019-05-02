ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson 18-year-old won $125,000 playing a scratch-off lottery game, officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said Thursday.
The teen’s friends and family thought he was joking when he called them with the news.
“None of them believed me,” the winner told lottery officials in Columbia this week.
So, the teen ended up texting the non-believers a photo of the winning ticket he’d purchased from the Whitner Street Grocery on W. Whitner St. in Anderson.
The first number he scratched was a match, winning him the $125,000 top prize.
He went in the store for something to drink, and now he’s considering some much larger purchases.
“I think I’ll buy a house and a car,” he said.
Three top prizes of $125,000 remain in the “$125,000 Bonus Play” game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.
