FILE - This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. A lucky few will be able to live the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Jules Vernes' classic "Around the World in 80 Days." Hosted by Airbnb, a small number of guests will travel across 16 countries to promote a new collection of available bookings called Airbnb Adventures. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)