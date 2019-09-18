ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson, South Carolina is appealing to the masses.
Anderson trending as a hot spot for Airbnb guests
The Upstate city was recently considered one of the most trending places for Airbnb guests.
With positive attention like this, city leaders are hoping it sparks much needed change in the area.
Airbnb listed Anderson in their top ten places with the most growth in books -- it was only two places from the United States that made the list.
News like this sort of acts like a lifeline for Anderson. Having the spotlight on this small town is good for business.
City leaders, like economic development director Kimberly Spears, feel this is Anderson's time to have the limelight. She says “We’re trending, people are stating to realize how wonderful Anderson is."
Spears also says Anderson has a lot to offer: “Well I think that there’s a lot of amenities: we’re affordable, we’re located in the right place."
According to Airbnb, there was a 247% increase in the number of people booking places to stay this fall.
The list focuses on foliage, such as attractions like Lake Hartwell. Then, sitting between Greenville and Clemson is a great location, which can also be a college football lover's dream.
“But it’s not the only factor. So, yes, I definitely think it’s part of the equation," said Spears.
It takes strategic thinking and willingness to push Anderson to the forefront to achieve fame. But that's nothing new for leaders. They've offered incentives to new and old businesses before.
“Council has made considerable investments in our street-scapes, the infrastructure, you know all the different amenities you need to attract the public/private partnership," she said.
No matter how much Anderson grows, the small town feel will remain relevant. Spears notes “We’re different from everybody else and we want to accentuate that.”
All this positive attention could spark ideas for even more attractions.
“A story like this and data like this will help us start to look at those different markers and data points and being able to see just exactly what we need to do," she said.
