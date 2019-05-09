Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Happening this weekend, Anderson University had decided to change venues for their commencement ceremonies due to predicted inclement weather.
The school has now announced that the commencement for graduate students will happen on Friday, May 10, at 6 p.m. in Anderson University's Henderson Auditorium.
Commencement for undergraduates is on Saturday, May 11, at 9 a.m. at NewSpring Church, located at 2940 Concord Road in Anderson.
This semester, the university says that 571 students have completed degree requirements. Of those, 98 are receiving graduate degrees and 473 are receiving a bachelor's degree.
The University said while they typically hold graduation ceremonies outdoors, the logistics and planning involved for the ceremonies required them to make the decision to move the ceremonies well in advance of this weekend's predicted bad weather.
