ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson University on Wednesday said it would be canceling traditional and hybrid classes for the week of March 16, however any scheduled online classes will continue as normal.
The university is currently on spring break.
Beginning Monday, March 23, the university said all undergraduate seated and hybrid courses will convert to online learning environments for at least one week, and perhaps longer, depending on the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Anderson University is offering COVID-19 updates at andersonuniversity.edu/COVID-19.
USC and Furman are also canceling classes next week due to coronavirus fears.
