ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson University is cancelling classes over the next few days due to the potential for inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Florence.
Classes from Friday, September 14 through Monday, September 17 are cancelled to ensure students, faculty, and staff can make decisions regarding personal preparations for the storm, including travel, prior to the storm's arrival.
The university urges for students and their families to place priority on health and safety, and travel plans should be evaluated in light of rapidly developing weather conditions.
Additionaly, Anderson University is securing additional resources, such as food and water, for the G. Ross Anderson Jr. Student Center, which has generators to maintain electricity in the event of a power outage.
If the student center is needed on Monday to provide shelter for students, the facility will be open and fully staffed through the duration of any emergency.
Administrative and staff offices will be open Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.