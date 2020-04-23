Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, a new program was launched at Anderson University that will provide support for students financially impacted by the coronavirus.
"The Anderson University COVID-19 Relief Fund was created to remove obstacles hindering students academic success," said Anderson University Senior Vice President for Development and Presidential Affairs, Wayne Landrith.
Landrith says an outpouring of support from alumni and friends of the University led the school to creating a page for donations.
The University said those wishing to provide a gift to the COVID-19 Relief Fund can do so by clicking here.
All donations will directly support students affected by the ongoing economic conditions.
“While this is an uncertain time, one thing remains constant—Anderson University’s unwavering commitment to its students and their ability to receive the academically excellent, comprehensive Christian education we provide,” said Anderson University President Evans P. Whitaker. “The Coronavirus pandemic will not change that. Instead, it is providing an opportunity for our campus community to rally around and support our students like never before.”
