GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson University announced Tuesday an agreement with Greenville Technical College that will create a bridge program for students looking to transfer.
The program, known as Anderson University Bridge Program, is intended for GTC students who complete an associate degree and want to transfer to Anderson.
“We are pleased to work more closely with Anderson University in order to improve academic opportunities in the Upstate,” said Dr. Jermaine Whirl, vice president for learning and workforce development at Greenville Technical College.
Students enrolled in GTC's Associate of Art, Science and designated Applied Science degrees will have to sign an intent to transfer to AU.
Those who meet the minimum required GPA of 2.50 and earn an associates degree at GTC will automatically be accepted for transfer to AU.
“Together we can provide strong paths to bachelor’s degrees and give students the support they need at both levels to succeed and graduate," said Whirl.
Merit and transfer scholarships will be available for those who qualify.
Students in Supply Chain Management, Marketing, and Management programs are also offered the bridge capability.
The agreement allows those students with a 2.50 GPA to transfer 60 -62 credit hours, depending upon the program, of GTC credit to Anderson University in order to complete a Bachelor of Business Administration.
“We are so appreciative of our friends at Greenville Technical College, and we look forward to welcoming their students into the AU family," said Dr. Evans P. Whitaker, President of Anderson University.
