ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson University announced some big news this week, they will be gearing up to unveil a brand new football program in 2024!
The university intends to add it's next intercollegiate athletic program, with the $3 million gift, from an Upstate South Carolinian philanthropist named Dr. Melvin Younts.
Dr. Younts provided the gift to challenge the university to raise an additional $3 million needed to field a team, Anderson University officials say.
University officials are now seeking partners to realize Dr. Younts’ gift and bring in a total of $6 million to launch the program. The goal is to field a team for the 2024 season that will play NCAA Division II competition as a member of the South Atlantic Conference.
“After years of discussion, careful consideration and operating from a position of academic and financial strength, Anderson University’s Board of Trust is adding a Trojan football program as its next successful athletic team,” said Anderson University President Evans P. Whitaker, Ph.D.
“In the past several years, Anderson has experienced exponential growth in enrollment, added innovative academic programs and enjoyed the best national and regional rankings in the history of the University, among them being recognized as 27th in the nation for student engagement by the Wall Street Journal, and being named an Apple Distinguished School for the last six years. With this firm foundation, and the magnificant gift we’ve secured, the time is right to offer Trojan football to our community.”
A press conference was held to make the announcement. In attendance: Anderson University Board of Trust Chairman Kip Miller; SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz; City of Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts; Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns; and members of the AU administration, faculty, staff and student body.
“The Trojan football program is being built on the same foundation that has made Anderson into one of the best Christian universities in the country,” said Vice President for Athletics Dr. Bert Epting.
“Our administration will recruit student-athletes and coaches who are excellent ambassadors of our university who excel on and off the field. The future of Anderson University in general—and our athletic program specifically—is very bright.”
The Anderson University Trojans will be playing in the SAC, against long standing members like Carson-Newman University, Wingate University, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Mars Hill University, Newberry College, Tusculum University and Catawba College.
“Launching football from a position of strength means two things: that football will maintain Anderson’s student selectivity and high academic standards, along with its equally high standards for student-athletes’ personal and professional development, and that paying for football will not take resources from existing academic, athletic or student-life programs. We are most grateful to Dr. Younts for his vision and his generosity which are the catalysts for this expansion,” President Whitaker said.
“Anderson expects to initiate football in the fall of 2024, or possibly sooner contingent upon the completion of meeting the terms of the challenge gift and the construction of campus football facilities. We are absolutely thrilled to compete in the South Atlantic Conference, which is known to be one of the best NCAA Division II football leagues in the nation."
