ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Anderson University is partnering with Spero Financial to launch a football program by fall 2024
According to a press release on the university's website, representatives from Spero Financial and Anderson University finalized the $1 million agreement on Wednesday. The support from Spero is a partnership to create the Spero Financial Field at Dr. Melvin and Dollie Younts Stadium.
The release states the university announced in 2019 its intention to create an NCAA Division II football team. It also states that Upstate South Carolina philanthropist and friend of the university Dr. Melvin Younts is providing $3 million as a challenge gift in support of the initiative.
“We are so thankful to have the opportunity to partner with Spero Financial,” said Anderson University Vice President for Athletics Dr. Bert Epting in the release. “The investment they have made in our university and specifically our Athletics Department will be transformational for our student-athletes and their student experience. We could not be more excited to name our field after them.”
