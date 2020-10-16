ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson volunteer firefighter is celebrating being cancer free on the three year mark of her diagnosis.
She says that nothing - not even firefighting- could have prepared her for the battle of her life.
Kim Strickland says, "I remember the day I was diagnosed. I had a fire call an hour within my diagnosis and my roommate looked at me and said do you want to go and I said yes. That’s when I told 20 something men that I had breast cancer and I saw grown men cry on a wreck scene, but from that day forward, October 16, 2017 I will never forget it from that day on, I've never wanted for anything."
October 16th, 2017, three years ago, a fight began that Kim Strickland wasn't sure she would win.
She says she's "glad to be alive because this time three years ago I didn’t know if I would be alive."
But she is alive and kicking and she credits her survival to an incredible family and tribe supporting her every step of the way.
"They pick me up and put me in the cab of the truck before my first call when I was cleared just so that I could go because I couldn’t pull myself up in the trunk so it really showed what kind of family I have even to this day. Three years later, they still support me," Kim says.
She says she knows she will never be alone and no one should have to be.
She told FOX Carolina that the public safety teams often remind each other that "No one in this family fights alone."
To anyone who might be battling cancer, she says, "I will be your support. If you are alone and you need somebody, reach out to me. I would not want anybody to have to go through this by themselves."
An Anderson dispatcher makes handmade door hangers so that she can pass them out to people who are battling breast cancer.
Strickland says, "this is for those that are currently going through the battle, but once we find a cure and once they get to the stage where I am, they will be able to turn you are you will be able to say you are a survivor. This is for you."
