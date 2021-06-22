ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Anderson woman made a wish and it came true after she won $125,000 through the South Carolina Education Lottery.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I’m blessed.”
The woman bought the ticket at the Power Trac store on Whitehall Road.
Her win leaves one $125,000 top prize left in the $5 Road to Riches games at odds of 1 in 540,000.
Players with non-winning Road to Riches tickets can enter them here for a chance to win either a Polaris RZR or a Polaris Slingshot.
